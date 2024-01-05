New Board Member Sought At Lockport Township High School District 205

The Board of Education of Lockport Township High School District 205 is looking for an individual who will be appointed to fill a vacant

position on its Board of Education through May 2025. Anyone appointed to the vacant seat on the Board will have to run for election

in the April 2025 Consolidated Election if they choose to do so.

Interested candidates must submit: 1) A letter expressing interest in the Board position; and 2) A resume or curriculum vitae indicating

their qualifications for the Board position. Letters and resumes can be submitted two ways:

1) Via Mail to or In-Person Drop Off at the LTHS D205 District Administrative Center, Board of Education Vacancy, Attention Kathy

Maxwell, 1323 East 7th Street, Lockport, IL, 60441.

2) Via Email to Kathy Maxwell, Board Secretary at [email protected] with a subject line: Board of Education Vacancy.

All materials must be received no later than 12:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024. Following a review of the submitted materials,

the Board will schedule interviews during evening sessions in late January and early February with selected candidates.

If you have any questions concerning the role of the board of education and the responsibilities of a Board Member, please contact

Robert McBride, LTHS Superintendent of Schools, at 815.588.8105 or [email protected].

Qualifications

1. Shall be a citizen of the United States

2. Shall be at least 18 years of age

3. Shall be a registered voter

4. Shall be a resident of the State of Illinois and the Lockport Township High School District 205 for at least one year prior

to appointment

5. Shall not be a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code of 1961

6. Shall be willing to serve until the April 2025 Board of Education Election

Letter of Interest Should Include

1. Personal Information: name, address, telephone number(s), e-mail address

2. Number of years you have lived in District 205

3. Leadership positions you have held in the community, including board of organizations

4. Professional background

5. Educational background

6. Reasons for your interest in the position

7. Goals that you have for Lockport Township High School District 205