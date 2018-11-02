New Board Of Ed Report Card Rates Most IL Schools “Commendable”

School districts across Illinois are reacting to the state Board of Education’s new report card for 2018, which was released earlier this week. State officials changed the scoring system this year to look not just at whether kids are passing standardized tests, but whether their scores are improving year over year. Under that new evaluation system, 80 percent of Illinois schools were rated “commendable” this year. Only the top ten percent of schools were rated “exemplary,” including three schools in the Springfield area.