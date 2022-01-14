NEW COVID-19 THERAPIES ARE AVAILABLE BUT SCARCE AND REQUIRE A DOCTOR’S ORDER

Options for the treatment of coronavirus are changing quickly. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] issued Emergency Use Authorizations [EAUs] that allow the use of two new antiviral COVID-19 therapies—Paxlovid and Molnupirvar.
These new therapies, as well as some existing medicines like Remdesivir, require a doctor’s order and may be difficult to obtain. People who are interested in any COVID-19 therapy need to consult with their healthcare provider.
When talking to their doctor, people should make sure they understand the potential risks and benefits of any COVID-19 therapy.
Supplies of all COVID-19 therapies are very limited. The “Covid-19 Outpatient Therapy Locator” page on the Illinois Department of Public Health website can help you and your healthcare provider locate outpatient therapy.
Even with these new medicines, the best way to avoid severe illness from COVID-19 remains being up to date with vaccination recommendations—including a booster.
Will County Health Department press release