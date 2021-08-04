New COVID cases in Illinois yesterday hit the highest daily total since early May. Governor Pritzker is repeating his call to be cautious. He’s pleading with residents to get vaccinated.
Health officials announced yesterday that there were two-thousand-682 new cases in the state with eight deaths. All but seven counties are at high levels of virus transmission. Governor Pritzker will be holding a COVID update news conference today at 2:30 and he’s expected to issue new masking requirements for schools today.
The statewide positivity rate is at 5%. Across the state COVID transmission continues to climb and in Will County there is high transmission plus in Kankakee County is experiencing substantial transmission. Region 7 of Will and Kankakee County has a positivity rate of 5.2%.