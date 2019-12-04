New Details Following Shooting In Troy Township
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
New information being released by the Will County Sheriff regarding a shooting in Troy Township near Shorewood. Detectives are looking for a white work van that was parked on the south side of Seil Road facing east from County Line Road. The driver of that van is described as a male subject wearing light colored clothing. The victim could not give any further identifying details. A .45 caliber bullet was recovered from the victim’s vehicle. The victim was treated and released at the scene.
It was on Tuesday morning at 6:30 that Will County Sheriff’s office were investigating a shooting and were dispatched to Gas and Wash.
Authorities spoke to a 34-year-old man who stated that he was traveling east on Seil Road when he saw a work van on the side of the road. He saw a man in front of the vehicle. He drove passed the van when he heard a bang and felt pain in his left arm. He drove to the Gas and Wash. A bullet hole was observed in the trunk of his vehicle that penetrated the rear seat. The man suffered a large bruise. Deputies are in the area and investigating the incident according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone was in the area of the incident and can provide any further information, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815 727-8574.