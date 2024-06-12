1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New Details On Semi That Struck Morris Apartment Complex

June 12, 2024 5:43PM CDT
An overhead view of the crash, where a semi lost control after losing a tire on Interstate 80, west of the Route 47 exit in Morris/Mike Lorber – NBC Sky5

Illinois State Police have released some new information on this morning’s crash involving a semi that veered off Interstate 80, striking a nearby apartment complex. Crews were initially called by Morris Fire just after 9:30 for the crash, where the semi left the highway after the right front tire of the cab let go, causing the driver to lose control. 60-year-old Eugene Ilenikhena of Calumet Park was the lone occupant of the semi, he was unhurt. No one inside the building was hurt either, but there was extensive damage to the building, causing the residents to be evacuated. Several parked cars were also damaged in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

