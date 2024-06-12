New Details On Semi That Struck Morris Apartment Complex

Illinois State Police have released some new information on this morning’s crash involving a semi that veered off Interstate 80, striking a nearby apartment complex. Crews were initially called by Morris Fire just after 9:30 for the crash, where the semi left the highway after the right front tire of the cab let go, causing the driver to lose control. 60-year-old Eugene Ilenikhena of Calumet Park was the lone occupant of the semi, he was unhurt. No one inside the building was hurt either, but there was extensive damage to the building, causing the residents to be evacuated. Several parked cars were also damaged in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.