New Details Revealed About Deadly Shooting At Lisle Cigar Lounge
Illinois State Trooper Gregory Rieves.
This undated photo provided by the Illinois State Police shows retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves. A woman fatally shot Rieves and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said. The shooting Friday night at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, Ill., was "without apparent provocation," Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video. (Illinois State Police via AP)
New details are being revealed about the Chicago woman accused of shooting three Illinois State Troopers last week at a cigar lounge in Lisle. Police say the phrase, I hate you … hope you two die, along with the names of two men was found written on a wall in the home of Lisa McMullan. One of the names was Gregory Rieves, a retired state trooper. Authorities say McMullan went to the Humidor cigar lounge Friday night and opened fire, killing Rieves and wounding two other troopers. McMullan then shot and killed herself. Investigators believe the shooter and the three troopers knew each other and that Rieves and McMullan were known to frequent the Humidor at the same time.