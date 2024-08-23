New Eastbound I-80 Lane Changes

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National railroad, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 26.

To facilitate the stage change, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Briggs Street. At least one eastbound lane will remain open to traffic. The eastbound I-80 ramps to and from Chicago and Richards streets also will be closed. The ramps and lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, eastbound I-80 between Gardner and Rowell Avenue will be shifted onto new pavement in its final location. Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramps to and from Richards Street will reopen to traffic.

Motorists should continue to expect lanes shifts and ongoing construction on eastbound I-80 between Rowell Avenue and U.S. 30.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.