New Face At Will County State’s Attorney’s Office As Chuck Pelkie Gets New Job

The Director of the Bureau of Crime Prevention and Public Access, Chuck Pelkie, is leaving the Will County State’s attorney’s office and will begin to work next week in the office of the Will County Clerk. Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow taps a journalist, government administrator and attorney to take over and to spearhead a groundbreaking community initiatives post.

Carole Chaney will assist Glasgow in advancing community crime prevention and justice initiatives and communicating with the public and media. Cheney was a litigation partner at a law firm, held the position as District chief of staff to Congressman Bill Foster and anchored broadcasts at a national public radio affiliate.

“The Director of Public Affairs, Community Engagement and Partnerships will aid in the important role of bringing together members of our community in my continuing efforts to serve the people of Will County,” Glasgow said. “We will expand on existing programs that utilize creative solutions that offer justice and compassion to crime victims, rehabilitation for non-violent offenders who seek a self-sustaining, law-abiding life, and a hand-up to those who need assistance in building their future as part of our community.”

According to Glasgow, “With her legal, communications, and government affairs background, as well as her genuine compassion for the human condition, Ms. Cheney brings to the table a skill set that will assist me in further enhancing the services I have worked diligently to provide for the people of Will County – whether it is taking care of our veterans, helping victims of abuse, drafting legislative initiatives to protect our citizens and animals, or working with the members of our non-profit organizations to assist the at-risk community.”