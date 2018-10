The latest poll in the race for Illinois governor gives a J.B. Pritzker a huge lead. The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute released the poll yesterday, it puts Pritzker ahead of Governor Bruce Rauner by 22 percent. The poll asked if the election were held today, who would you vote for? Forty-seven percent of voters picked Pritzker, 27 percent of voters picked Rauner. Seventeen percent of voters said they didn’t know.