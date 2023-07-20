Fire at Home Under Construction In Joliet

A home under construction catches fire in Joliet. At 4:31pm on July 19th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 606 Rookery Lane for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 3 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from a 2-story single family dwelling. The building was unoccupied and currently under construction. All construction crews were able to get out of the building.

Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the second floor. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions.

The fire was declared under control at 5:40pm.

Fire crews from stations 1, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.