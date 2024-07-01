New Illinois Laws Begin Today

New legislation goes into effect today in Illinois. The statewide gas tax jumps by two cents to 47-cents a gallon today. Taxes on sports wagering also goes up. The tax will increase from a 15-percent flat tax to a progressive rate of 35-percent. Also, undocumented migrants can now apply for a standard Illinois driver’s license. These types of licenses would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s minimum wage is going up. Starting today, the minimum wage in Chicago will increase to 16-dollars-and-20-cents. Since reaching 15-dollars per hour in 2021, the minimum wage increases annually according to changes to the Consumer Price Index or two-point-five-percent, whichever is lower.