New Illinois Laws Going Into Effect
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
A group of new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the beginning of the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase by a dollar to 9.25 per hour. This is the first increase since 2010 and will be followed by a 75 cent increase on July 1st. License plate fees will go up from 50-dollars to 151-dollars, with fees for electric cars going up to 248 a year. Scott’s law fines are going up to 250-dollars and the maximum fine for failing to slow down in a construction zone will jump to 25-thousand dollars. The fine for passing a stopped school bus is also doubling. Restaurants will now be required to have changing tables in men’s and women’s restrooms, cats will have to be vaccinated against rabies, and public and private employers will have to train employees on combatting workplace sexual harassment.