New Illinois Laws Impact Employers, Employees

FILE -S tate representatives debate end of the year legislation on the House floor during veto session Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The most talked-about Illinois law taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 with the dawn of a new year is one whose future is up in the air. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois officials are highlighting new laws impacting employers and employees. Along with an increase in minimum wage, unpaid leave rights are being expanded for employees. The amended One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during daily work shifts. Also, an amendment to the Employee Sick Leave Act mandates that employers who provide sick leave benefits must allow employees to take leave in the event of a family member illness on the same conditions which the employee can take leave for their own illness.