New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

January 11, 2023 12:04PM CST
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy.  The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday.  The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office. 

