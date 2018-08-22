New In-Patient Treatment Center Coming to Site of Former Joliet Youth Prison

The Illinois Department of Corrections has announced a plan to construct a 210-bed In-Patient Treatment Center which will be operated by the Department of Corrections on McDonough Street in Joliet. The facility was be located to the west of the Joliet Treatment Center, which was formerly the Ilinois Youth Center in Joliet. The two facilities will be linked by an administration building. State Senator Pat McGuire says that this facility will treat both male and female offenders within the Department of Corrections system who currently suffer from mental illness. The facility will cost $150 million to construct and will employ 200 construction jobs and 445 permanent jobs ranging from psychologists and other certified positions. Construction is expected to be completed by 2021.