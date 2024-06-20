New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County

As part of an $85.5 M transportation project, there will be a new interchange along I-55 in Will County, with a full access interchange planned at Lockport Street/Airport Road. There will also be a reconfigured interchange at Route 126. The roadway system will be connected by a new frontage road.

Currently, the six-mile stretch of I-55 between U.S. 30 and Weber Road only has one interchange. The new interchange at Lockport Street/Airport Road and the reconfigured access at Route 126 – from engineering to land acquisition to construction – will occur between now and 2030.