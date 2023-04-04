1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New IRS Leader Promises Faster, Easier Tax Filing Process

April 4, 2023 3:21PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service’s new commissioner promises that with billions in new funding, the agency will be faster, more service-focused and tech- savvy and will provide “real-world improvements” to taxpayers.

“This is our moment in history to transform the IRS,” said Daniel Werfel, who was ceremoniously sworn into his new role at the IRS headquarters, Tuesday.

He said the IRS has “a great deal of work ahead of us to ensure a more modern and high-performing IRS that provides world-class services to taxpayers.”

President Joe Biden nominated Werfel to steer the IRS as it receives nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years through the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed in August.

