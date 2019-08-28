New Joliet Township High School Buses Equipped With Stop Arm Cameras
Joliet Central High School
The new Joliet Township High School buses have an additional feature designed to keep students safe. JTHS buses now have Stop Arm Violator Cameras mounted on the outside of the bus.
The high definition cameras are programmed to take photos of vehicles that violate traffic laws by passing a bus when the Stop Arm is out. If a violation occurs, the school bus driver fills out a JTHS Stop Arm Violation Report and submits it to the police, along with the high definition photo of the violator.
School Bus Safety – What Motorists Should Know
The Illinois State Board of Education has published a helpful guide for motorists.
According to this guide, and state law, motorists should stop in the following situations:
* When a school bus is traveling on a two-lane roadway and is stopped to pick up or drop off students, the vehicles in all lanes of traffic must stop.
*When a school bus is traveling on a four-lane roadway with at least two lanes of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, only those lanes of traffic traveling in the same direction as the school bus must stop. Students shall not be required to cross four or more lanes of traffic to reach their residence.
* When a school bus is traveling on a one-way roadway and is stopped to pick to pick up or drop off students, all lanes of traffic must stop, regardless of the number of lanes of traffic.
This is an important safety reminder for all drivers. The majority of students injured or killed in pupil transportation are not injured or killed on the school bus, but outside the school bus. Most of them are struck by motorists who fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop arm. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our student safe.