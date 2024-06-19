New K-9 Sworn In As Member of New Lenox Police

State’s Attorney Glasgow at Harlie’s swearing in ceremony along with (left to right) New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini, Officer Candace Guidry, and New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann./Provided photo

State’s Attorney James Glasgow and New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini joined New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann at the New Lenox Police Department for the swearing-in ceremony of law enforcement K-9 Harlie — a female Labrador purchased by Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Harlie is the 21st police canine Glasgow has provided to local law enforcement agencies in Will County. In the next few months, four more canines will be coming on board at the police departments in Mokena, Frankfort, and two in Plainfield.

“I am going to continue providing these very special K9s to our law enforcement community because they play such a critical role in crime prevention and interdiction, as well as offering incredibly positive community outreach,” Glasgow said. “These canines bring very

unique talents to the table when assisting law enforcement in its mission of taking criminal drug dealers and violent offenders off our streets.

“Just as important, they serve as ‘Goodwill Ambassadors’ who further strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and members of the community, including children. These dogs go into our school with officers, helping children learn about the dangers of drugs as well as the importance of offering empathy and compassion to our canine companions. As St. Francis of Assisi so brilliantly declared over 900 years ago, ‘He who would deny the shelter of pity and compassion to any of God’s creatures, would do likewise to his fellow man.’ The solace that these amazing creatures provide to us unconditionally makes for a more benevolent and kind community.”

Harlie was born October 23, 2023, at Skyline Drive Kennels in Brownstown, Indiana. She and handler Officer Candace Guidry completed 6 weeks of training last week, and Harlie is now certified in Narcotics Detection and Tracking. The students at New Lenox School District 122 helped name the New Lenox Police Department’s newest addition.

“Harlie and Officer Guidry have been working extremely hard to receive their certification, and Harlie already has been out in the community meeting residents,” said Chief Alessandrini. “With her keen sense of smell, speed, and agility, Harlie will be a great addition to our Police Department. It has been over a decade since New Lenox has had a canine program, and we are grateful to be able to take advantage of this opportunity through State’s Attorney Glasgow.”

Glasgow purchased Harlie, her training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.

In addition to Harlie, State’s Attorney Glasgow has provided “Reno” and “Aro” in Joliet, “Rookie” in Shorewood, “Hutch” in Channahon, “Roxie” in Rockdale; “Mao” in Wilmington; “Simo” in Crest Hill, “Tib” (short for Tiburian) and Sam (retired) in Elwood; “Lorde” and “Tucker” (retired) in Park Forest; “Cap” in Monee; “Helmut” in Tinley Park; “Nuke” in Braidwood; “Kya” in Minooka, “Raider” in Bolingbrook, and “Apollo” in Manhattan. Glasgow provided the training and K-9 transport equipment for each of these K-9s as well.

Glasgow also partnered with the Will County Sheriff by contributing half the cost for “Loki,” a German Shepherd trained in detecting explosives who joined the Will County Sheriff’s Department to provide critically important technical security at the new Will County courthouse. Further, Glasgow provided “Cache” (retired), Illinois’ first electronic sniffing K-9 who worked with a handler in the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to assist in investigations of child sexual exploitation materials. Glasgow also provided canine officer and therapy dog “Jet” to Lewis University.

K-9 Harlie is now a member of Glasgow’s League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends, an initiative Glasgow established to bring together his specialized Animal Protection Unit, the law enforcement community, government animal protection and control agencies, veterinarians, humane societies, rescue groups, and all who care about the humane treatment of animals to work together in addressing animal cruelty and neglect.