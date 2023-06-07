New Law Limits Where Lawsuit Challenging State Can Be Filed

A new law limits where lawsuits against the state of Illinois can be filed. A measure signed by Governor Pritzker requires lawsuits challenging executive orders or state laws to be filed in Cook or Sangamon counties. Supporters of the measure say its necessary to prevent people with a grievance against the state from picking a county where they believe they can get a favorable ruling. The law was passed after lawsuits were filed in multiple counties challenging Pritzker’s executive orders related to the pandemic and state laws banning cash bail and certain high-powered semi-automatic firearms.