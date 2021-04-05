New Law Makes Ballot Boxes More Accessible To Illinois Residents
Vote by Mail Ballot drop box/md
Governor JB Pritzker is signing a new bill that will make ballot drop boxes permanent across Illinois. Most of the drop boxes were already installed ahead of the 2020 general election, but only on a temporary basis. Pritzker mentioned the recent Georgia law making headlines across the nation in a statement he released over the weekend. He noted that Illinois hopes to lead the way in making more ballots accessible to more residents who have the right to have their voices heard.