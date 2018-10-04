New Lease With the City Brings New Staff To The Joliet Slammers

Just weeks after getting a 5-year lease with the city of Joliet, the Joliet Slammers announce a new addition to their staff. John Wilson will join the Slammers as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

John comes to the Slammers with significant, high-level experience in sports. Wilson is a graduate of Indiana State University and has worked in sports since 2004. He has spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, Sacramento River Cats and Pawtucket Red Sox both Triple A affiliated baseball teams, and most recently served as General Manager of the Frontier League’s Southern Illinois Miners.

Wilson says he’s, “excited for this opportunity to come to Joliet” and his goal is “to provide superior customer service to all of our corporate partners and fans.”

Slammers owner Nick Semaca added, “We are thrilled to have someone with John’s experience join our staff and look forward to what he brings to the Slammers.”

The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy play at the Joliet Route 66 Stadium in downtown Joliet, and are members of the professional, independent Frontier League. The Frontier League is entering its 27th season of play in 2019.