New Lenox and Crest Hill Expected To Vote on Rules Regarding Migrant Bus Drop Offs

Two local Villages are expected to pass ordinances tonight on unscheduled intercity buses carrying migrants from surrounding municipalities. The Village of New Lenox city is expected to vote on an ordinance that would require five days notice along with an application completed by the bus company before dropping off all people on board over the age of 18. New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman tells WJOL, the village would also have to have a background check completed by the bus company and approved by New Lenox. Any violators could face a fine of $5,000 and have the bus impounded.

Meanwhile, the City of Crest Hill is expected to discuss an Ordinance and Executive Order on intercity buses as well.