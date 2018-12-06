New Lenox Fire 5th Grade Poster Contest Winners Announced

During the month of October the New Lenox Fire Protection District (NLFPD) conducted a Fire Safety Message Poster Contest for all the 5 th grade classrooms in New Lenox. The posters were based on the National Fire Prevention Association’s (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week Theme for 2018 which was, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware, Fire Can Happen Anywhere.”

All of the participants submitted their posters by October 31 st . The posters were judged by the NLFPD firefighters and administrative staff.

“We wanted a way to get this age group involved in fire safety, and thought this was the perfect way to do that,” said Marisa Schrieber, NLFPD’s Fire and Life Safety Educator.

There was one winner per school. Each winner received two movie tickets to AMC Theater along with a free pizza from Chicago Dough. This year’s winners were: Olivia R. from Spencer Crossing, Adyson O. from Oster-Oakview, and Ava T. from Nelson Ridge.

“This is the fourth year doing the contest, and we are always amazed at the creativity the students put into their posters,” Schrieber said.

