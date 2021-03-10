New Lenox Fire District Battalion Chief Completes International Professional Designation Process
New Lenox Fire Protection District’s Battalion Chief Dennis Randolph
New Lenox Fire Protection District’s Battalion Chief Dennis Randolph has successfully completed the process that awards him the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The
Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on February 2, 2021 to officially confer the designation upon Battalion Chief Randolph. He is now one of only 1,550 CFOs worldwide.
The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional
development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional
development plan. The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria. Achieving this designation signifies Battalion Chief Randolph’s commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services. The professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth to the areas of professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of conduct.
The Commission of Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE), administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about the CPC, visit https://cpse.org/