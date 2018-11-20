New Lenox Fire Protection District Collection Site for Toys for Tots

The New Lenox Fire Protection District is now collecting items for Toys for Tots.Area residents will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys at each of the four fire stations.

Collection dates will be November 1 st through December 5 th . Any toys collected after that date will be delivered to the New Lenox Township and Silver Cross Hospital. “We are happy to once again support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with their Toys for Tots Program,” stated NLFPD’s Fire Chief, Adam Riegel. “Last year we were able to collect several hundred toys for less fortunate children in our area with the help of our district’s residents.”

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The primary mission of the New Lenox Fire and Ambulance Protection District is to provide a range of programs designed to protect the lives and property within New Lenox Village and Township from the effects for fires and sudden medical emergencies or exposure to dangerous conditions created by man or nature with professional, compassionate, and quality service.