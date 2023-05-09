New Lenox Fire Protection District Responds to Residential Structure Fire

It was on Monday, May 8th, just after 10 a.m. the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire on Roberts Road, just South of Route 30.

When the crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from a single-story residential structure. It was then determined that most of the fire was in the garage on the backside of the home. The fire was attacked using multiple hose lines. Route 30 was temporarily shut down for access to a fire hydrant. The fire was out in 35 minutes.

All occupants of the home were able to exit the residence prior to the fire district’s arrival. One of the resident’s pets perished and another is missing. There were two minor firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Multiple agencies were on the scene and at the New Lenox Fire Stations to cover any additional calls for service during that time. These include Manhattan Fire Protection District, Frankfort Fire Protection District, East Joliet Fire Protection District, Mokena Fire Protection District, Homer Fire Protection District, Orland Fire Protection District, Elwood Fire Protection District, Lockport Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Lemont Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, New Lenox Police Department, Will County Sheriff, and Will County EMA.