New Lenox Fire Protection District Responds to Residential Structure Fire

On Sunday, September 26th at 9:15 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire on the south side of Delaney Road and Rydal Street from an individual who was passing by the property. On the initial call, New Lenox Engine 63 was also asked to respond, and once they arrived, it was found to be in the New Lenox Fire Protection District on the north side of Delaney. Fire crews who were dispatched to the scene arrived within three minutes of receiving the call for service.
When the crews arrived on scene, the rear of the two-story home was heavily engulfed in flames, and additional fire apparatus were called to the address. The crews were able to establish rural water supply, fire control, and overhaul to the structure. Fire was extinguished within 37 minutes of the first arrival.
All occupants of the home were able to exit the residence prior to the fire district’s arrival. No injuries were reported to the residents or the fire companies. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Multiple agencies were on the scene and at the New Lenox Fire Stations to cover any additional calls for service during that time. These include Manhattan Fire Protection District, Frankfort Fire Protection District, East Joliet Fire Protection District, Lockport Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Troy Fire Protection District, and Manteno Fire Protection District.