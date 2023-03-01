New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents

Jeffery Regnier (Will County ADF)

Two Manhattan residents are facing felony charges related to the misuse of COVID relief funds. Jeffrey Regnier and Greta Keranen are facing 24 different felony counts, which range from wire fraud to money laundering.

Federal authorities say that the two defendants used their New Lenox based business, Kee Firearms to fraudulently access pandemic relief funds. Regnier also ran congress in 2022 in Illinois’ First Congressional District but lost in the Republican primary.