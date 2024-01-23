New Lenox Landlord Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up His Roommate

A 26 year old New Lenox man is facing aggravated domestic battery for beating up his roommate. It was on January 14th that New Lenox Police was dispatched to Root Street in reference to a person that may have been stabbed. The officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male victim bleeding from his head. It was learned that the victim rents a room from the offender, Robert Redman. The victim indicated that Redman became enraged and started fighting with him for reasons unknown.

The victim reported that Redman grabbed two knives and threatened to kill him during the fight. The victim was bitten repeatedly during the incident before being struck in the head with a bottle. It was learned that the victim had not been stabbed during the fight. The victim was able to flee from the residence to a neighbor’s house and requested that the police be called.

NLFPD arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Officers located the offender, Redman, inside his home. He also was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and for an evaluation after threatening to harm himself and NLPD officers. Redman was released from medical care on 1/22/24 and taken into custody by the NLPD. Redman was transported to the NLPD and then to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.