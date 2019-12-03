New Lenox Man Charged with Grooming
A 19-year-old New Lenox man has been charged after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to two teenage girls via social media. Anthony Carbone was arrested by the Mokena Police Department on 13 different felony charges including grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor, distribution of explicit materials to a minor and sexual exploitation of a child. Carbone is also still facing charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault and aggravated battery that is said to have taken place on the Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort in June of this year. He will return to court on those charges in January.