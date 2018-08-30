New Lenox Man Dies In Industrial Area Of Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police investigating the death of a 55-year-old man from New Lenox. It was at 6:08 last night that emergency vehicles responded to the 100 block of East Crossroads Parkway when they found Thomas Mulka trapped between two trucks according to the Will County Coroner’s office. The driver was pinned when an unoccupied truck starting rolling. Bolingbrook Deputy Police Chief Mike Rompa says the preliminary investigation appears to be an accidental incident.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.