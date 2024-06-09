New Lenox Man Fatally Struck By Semi Leaving Will County ADF Identified by Coroner

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of Brian T. Stotts a 51-year-old New Lenox man who was pronounced deceased at 6:03 p.m. on Saturday June 8th, 2024. Mr. Stotts was a pedestrian that was struck by a Semi on Southbound Ottawa St south of Washington St, in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An Autopsy was performed on Sunday June 9th, 2024. Final cause and manner will be determined following Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.

–original story below–

On June 8, 2024, around 4:05 p.m., The Joliet Police received a call of a hit and run accident and a 51-year-old male from New Lenox lying on the ground at the intersection of Washington St. and Ottawa St.

The Joliet Police were called about a hit and run accident at Washington St. and Ottawa St. Information gathered from witnesses indicates the victim was hit and run over by a semi tractor and trailer. The semi-truck kept traveling southbound Ottawa St. after the accident. Once police arrived on the scene, it was determined, due to the injuries, that the victim was deceased.

Police learned that the victim was just released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility. A search for the semi-truck is being conducted at this time. The area of Washington St. and Ottawa St. will remain closed for several more hours. We ask drivers to avoid this area until the police complete processing the scene.

This crash remains under active investigation. The Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone that may have witnessed this accident or with information to please call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3100.