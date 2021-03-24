New Lenox Man Shouts ‘White Power’ And Directs Nazi Salute To Family
Justyn Giarraputo arrested, Will County Detention Center
A New Lenox man is facing a felony hate crime charge over allegations he shouted “white power” and did a Nazi salute to a family in the southwest suburb. Justyn Giarraputo was arrested and charged last Friday following an incident Thursday night outside a Walgreens in the village. Police say the suspect directed the salute at a woman who was leaving the store and walking to her car, where three of her children were inside. Two of the children were Black.