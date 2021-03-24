      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

New Lenox Man Shouts ‘White Power’ And Directs Nazi Salute To Family

Mar 24, 2021 @ 5:54am
Justyn Giarraputo arrested, Will County Detention Center

A New Lenox man is facing a felony hate crime charge over allegations he shouted “white power” and did a Nazi salute to a family in the southwest suburb. Justyn Giarraputo was arrested and charged last Friday following an incident Thursday night outside a Walgreens in the village. Police say the suspect directed the salute at a woman who was leaving the store and walking to her car, where three of her children were inside. Two of the children were Black.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop
A Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle And Tries To Drive From Lockport To Joliet Before Passing Out
Pritzker Announces New Bridge Phase Prior To Reopening
Plainfield Township Supervisor Resigns Three Weeks Before Election