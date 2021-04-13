      Breaking News
New Lenox Mom Becomes Inventor Of New Children’s Product

Apr 13, 2021 @ 9:44am
Playground Pets

Traci Pretzel is a New Lenox resident and mother.  She invented a children’s product called Playground Pets.  They’re clever backpacks that become a seat for toddlers. WJOL’s Scott Slocum interviewed her this week and she admits that she’s never started a company before and could barely draw her creation, but that didn’t stop her from creating this handy item. Go to our podcast section to hear the entire interview.

You can check out her product at www.myplaygroundpets.com 

