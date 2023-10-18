New Lenox Police arrest Jewelry Store Burglar

On Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, the New Lenox Police Department arrested and charged Norman J. Williams of Olympia Fields. The charges include Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on October 14th at approximately 2:42 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Highway. During the morning hours of the 14th, New Lenox Police Department officers were dispatched to Cornerstone Jewelers, for the report of a broken front door of the business. Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass door of the business was shattered and display cases were damaged inside the store. Officers obtained security video which showed a black four door Chevrolet pull up to the business at approximately 2:40 a.m. One subject exited the driver’s door of the vehicle while another waited in the passenger side of the vehicle. The same subject who exited, then smashed the front glass door with a hammer and made entry through the broken door. The subject proceeded to break into display cases and steal jewelry before fleeing the scene in the Chevrolet.

During the course of the investigation of this incident, New Lenox Detectives were able to identify the vehicle used in this burglary. Video evidence and surveillance led NLPD officers to a pawn shop located in Chicago Heights. Williams was located at the pawn shop and taken into custody. Williams was in possession of several pieces of jewelry that were identified as coming from the Cornerstone Jewelers store in New Lenox. Additional jewelry recovered from Williams, during the investigation, was also identified as belonging to Cornerstone Jewelers.

Williams was charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property and released on a Notice to Appear.