New Lenox Police Arrest Harvey Juvenile For Murder
WJOL UPDATE: On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, is being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson is being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date is scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse.
————————————————————————–
On Thursday, June 25th 2020, the New Lenox Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a 16 year-old male juvenile from Harvey. The warrant, for two counts of First Degree Murder, stems from a shooting that occurred on May 11, 2020, at the Circle K Gas Station, located at 471 Nelson Road, New Lenox, Illinois, in which the victim, 19 year-old Charles Baird, a New Lenox resident, was shot during an attempt to steal his vehicle.
Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that on May 11th, at approximately 12:00 AM, a Hyundai Santa Fe stolen from Lockport on May 9th, arrived at the Circle K gas station and pulled up at a pump across from Baird’s vehicle. While Baird was still inside the gas station, an occupant of the vehicle attempted to open a door of his Subaru. The vehicle was locked and the subject returned to the stolen Santa Fe. Baird then exited the gas station and was approached by a second subject who was pointing a handgun at him. After a brief exchange of words, Baird turned and began to run. The offender ran after Baird and fired one shot which struck Baird in the back. The offender ran back to the Santa Fe and fled the area. NLPD officers arrived on scene and located Baird inside the gas station. Baird was transported to Silver Cross Hospital. Baird eventually was transferred to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and ultimately died from his injuries on May 13th.
The Santa Fe used in this homicide was later recovered after being involved in a car crash in Dolton, Illinois, on May 15th. After an exhaustive investigation, sufficient evidence was discovered to identify a juvenile offender that was being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.
On June 25, 2020, the NLPD learned that the juvenile offender in this homicide was being released. The juvenile was taken into custody by NLPD Investigators upon his release and transported to the NLPD. Evidence was presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and two felony charges of First Degree Murder against the juvenile offender were approved. The juvenile was transferred to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center. Bond has been set at $2,500,000.00.