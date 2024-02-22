1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New Lenox Police Arrest Man for Possession of Child Pornography & Unauthorized Video Recording

February 22, 2024 5:22AM CST
Timothy C. Mol arrested – NLPD

On Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, the New Lenox Police Department arrested, 45-year-old,  Timothy Mol, of the 800 block of Southgate Road, for Possession of Child Pornography &  Unlawful Video Recording.  

In December 2023, the New Lenox Police Department Investigations Unit received information  regarding a New Lenox resident that was downloading Child Pornography through an online  mobile application. During the investigation, the offender, Timothy Mol, was identified and a  search warrant was obtained for his residence. On today’s date, the NLPD executed the search  warrant along with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security and the Cook  County Sheriff’s Department. NLPD Investigators took possession of Mol’s electronic devices,  which contained evidence of the crime. Investigators also discovered a hidden camera inside a  bathroom of his residence and unlawful recordings of other family members from that camera.  Mol was taken into custody and subsequently charged with one count of Child Pornography (Class 1) and one count of Unauthorized Video Recording (Class 3). The investigation is ongoing  and further charges may be pending. Mol was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention  Facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing that is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2024. 

