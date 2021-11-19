New Lenox Police Arrest Man for Possession of Child Pornography

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the New Lenox Police Department arrested, Alex M. Plane, 23, of the 700 block of Churchill Drive, for Possession of Child Pornography. In October 2021, the New Lenox Police Department Investigations Unit received information regarding a New Lenox resident that was downloading and sharing Child Pornography through an online mobile application. During the investigation the offender, Alex Plane, was identified and a search warrant was obtained for his residence. On Thursday, NLPD executed the search warrant along with the assistance of the Will County State’s Attorney’s High Technology Computer Crimes Unit.
NLPD Investigators took possession of Plane’s electronic devices, which contained evidence of the crime. Plane was taken into custody and subsequently charged with one count of Felony Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2). The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending. Plane was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing that is scheduled for Friday, November 19, 2021.