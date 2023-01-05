1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

January 5, 2023 4:26PM CST
New Lenox/md

The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.

