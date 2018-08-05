New Lenox Police Investigating Armed Robbery
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 5, 2018 @ 10:55 PM

The New Lenox police department is currently investigating and armed robbery that occurred on Monday morning. It was in approximately 5 AM that an armed robber entered the 7-11 located at Route 30 and Cedar Road. A black male subject, wearing black clothing, and a black mask, armed with a handgun, demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk. The offender fled the store and nobody was hurt. If anyone saw anything, or has any information, please call the New Lenox Police Tip Line at 815-462-6111.

