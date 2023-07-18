New Lenox Police Obtain Warrants for Two Men In Speedway Armed Robbery

The New Lenox Police announce the arrest of 28-year-old Joseph B. Weber of the 300 block of Madison Street, Lockport, Illinois, and 26-year-old Robert J. Redman of the 400 block of Root Street, New Lenox, Illinois. Weber is charged with Armed Robbery (class X Felony) and Burglary (Class 3 Felony). Redman is charged with Robbery (Class 2 Felony) and Burglary (Class 3 Felony). The charges stem from an investigation of an Armed Robbery at the Speedway Gas Station, located at 939 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox.

On April 22, 2023, at 1:20 AM, the New Lenox Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery call at the Speedway Gas Station. Responding officers learned that a male offender wearing a yellow bandana covering his face, approached the lone female victim/employee behind the counter while armed with a screwdriver. The male demanded money from the register. The offender fled the scene after obtaining approximately $100.00 from the employee. An investigation into the robbery began immediately. Officers obtained surveillance video from a neighboring business and saw the offender run to a waiting dark colored sedan being driven by another individual.

On April 22, 2023, NLPD investigators learned that a Speedway in Lockport was robbed by a subject having similar characteristics as the offender in the New Lenox Armed Robbery. NLPD investigators began working with the Lockport PD. The NLPD investigation continued.

On May 4, 2023, a 7-Eleven was also robbed and Joliet PD was able to arrest the offender, Joseph Weber, shortly after the crime. He was taken into custody in a maroon colored Buick LeSabre sedan which was occupied by Robert Redman and a third individual. The NLPD investigation continued.

On July 10, 2023, the NLPD obtained arrest warrants for Weber & Redman. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Weber was the offender wearing the yellow bandana and committed the robbery with the screwdriver. The investigation also revealed that Redman assisted in the Robbery as the driver of the waiting dark colored sedan.

“The cooperation we receive, and hardline stance against violent offenders taken by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and his team, benefit all the residents of Will County” Mayor Tim Baldermann stated. “With an incredible police department and our State’s Attorney, the people of New Lenox can feel well served”.

Weber remains in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility following the Joliet PD arrest on May 4th. Redman was arrested by Joliet PD on July 17, 2023.