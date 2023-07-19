New Lenox Police Report 3rd Carjacker Arrest For Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

On Friday, June 30th, the New Lenox Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Chicago man, Martavies L. Sanders, in connection with the Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking that occurred on June 20th. It was around 6am that an Uber driver arrived in the 16-hundred block of Eagle Circle on Tuesday morning waiting for a passenger when a stolen white Hyundai Accent approached and two males armed with handguns and wearing masks approached the victim. They removed him from the vehicle and hit in the head with a firearm. His wallet and cell phone were stolen, but the suspects failed to steal his vehicle. The victim was treated at the hospital for a head injury. The Hyundai was later involved in a pursuit with Illinois State Police in the Lawndale Neighborhood area of Chicago.

After attempts to locate Sanders were unsuccessful, NLPD investigators sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in an effort to locate and take Sanders into custody. On Friday, July 18, 2023, Sanders was arrested in Sangamon County, Illinois, by US Marshals. Bond for Sanders is set at $1,000,000.00. He currently remains in custody in Sangamon County.

The two other offenders responsible for the Carjacking have previously been charged and remain in custody in Will County; a 17-year-old male juvenile and 18-year-old, Timothy Gaines.

The New Lenox Police Department would again like to thank all that assisted in this extensive investigation, including the Will County Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals Service, Jim Glasgow and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.