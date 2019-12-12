New Lenox Store Site of Retail Theft
New Lenox Police are investigating a case of retail theft that took place earlier today. Deputy Chief April DiSandro tells WJOL that the theft occurred just after 2:30pm at the Ross Dress for Less in the 400-block of east Lincoln Highway. The four male black subjects took several coats and some perfume from the store, and left the scene in the westbound direction on US 30. The grey Lexus SUV that the suspects fled in was also stolen from Chicago. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Nuesse at the New Lenox Police Department at 815-462-6100