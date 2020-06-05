      Breaking News
Will County Executive Larry Walsh Has Passed Away at the Age of 72

New Lenox Teen’s Call For Peaceful Rally Swells To 1K

Jun 5, 2020 @ 9:58am
New Lenox rally, June 4, 2020

A rally in New Lenox began with a simple Facebook post by a teenager and grew to more than 1-thousand people on Thursday at Village Commons. New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says it was a sight to behold. Balderman says, “it was amazing,” as people gathered peacefully and “spoke eloquently about their concerns.”

Balderman says, “there are some real problems in society some real inequities and we all have to step up and make changes or this is going to go on forever.”

Balderman says every age and race took part. Over the last nine days, protests and rallies have been both peaceful and riotous across the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hand of the Minneapolis police department.

To hear the entire interview click here

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 929 New Coronavirus Cases on Thursday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington