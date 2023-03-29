1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New Lenox Township Supervisor Charged With DUI

March 29, 2023 5:26AM CDT
New Lenox Township Supervisor Charged With DUI
Donald Cass Wennlund/mug shot/Will County Adult Detention Center

New Lenox Township Supervisor Donald Wennlund is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges. Authorities say Will County deputes saw a truck leaving a home near 143rd and Chicory Trail in Homer Glen with its hazard lights on March 6th. Officers stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by Wennlund. He was arrested after deputies observed behaviors that gave them reason to believe he was under the influence of alcohol.

He faces charges of transporting or carrying alcohol while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper land useage.

