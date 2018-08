After some delays, New Lenox will move their 118 year old train station to Konow’s Farm in Homer Glen. Cedar Road north of Route 30 will be closed from 7am to 3pm starting today.

Taking its place is a new CVS Pharmacy and other realtors.

The train station will begin its new life on Konow’s farm, which has become an attraction for hay rides, corn mazes, and family activities.

Currently the detour is through Vine St.