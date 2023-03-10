New Murals Unveiled in Downtown Joliet

The Rialto Square Theater in Joliet unveiled a ten panel 40-foot mural that will be installed on the exterior of the theater this month.

The mural is a celebration of the “Twin Centennial” birthdays of the historic theater and Route 66 which will be celebrated in 2026.

Created by artist Dante DiBartolo, the piece of art depicts the history of the theater and features many prominent members of the community that aided in the preservation of the Rialto Square Theater through the years.

The installation of the mural on the façade of the theater is expected to be completed by months end and was funded be a DCEO/Enjoy Illinois FY22 Route 66 Grant program managed by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

A video from the unveiling of the mural on February 7th, 2023 can be found at this link and can be used in part or in whole: Rialto Square Theater Mural Unveiling.

