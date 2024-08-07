New Orleans North In New Location Coming August 16th

The New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet descends upon the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 5-11 p.m. This 21-and-older event will pay homage to New Orleans culture, presenting the ultimate opportunity for locals to travel to the infamous and eclectic city without stepping foot on a plane. Event attendees will be treated to the sights, sounds, and smells of the French Quarter as they walk through the gates and leave Joliet behind.

Tickets are just $10 in advance at NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com! Ticket price increases 24-hours prior to gates opening to $20 so get your tickets now to save and be entered to win a trip to New Orleans presented by Harrah’s Casino Joliet! Only ticket purchasers who place an order at least 24-hours in advance of the event will be entered for a chance to win a FREE 3-night stay at Harrah’s New Orleans and a $500 airfare voucher!

“Following the success of New Orleans North over the last 13 years, we are ecstatic to recreate this iconic event within the confines of the Joliet Slammers Stadium,” said Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard. “The blend of a picturesque downtown Joliet location with electrifying NOLA flare is the perfect formula for an ultimate summer festival.”

“When the Joliet Chamber presented us with this unique opportunity to host New Orleans North, it was a no brainer — we wanted to be involved,” said Joliet Slammers Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing Night Train Veeck. “It has already been an exciting start to the year, and being able to be a part of hosting such a wonderful event in the community only makes it that much better. Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

D’Arcy Buick GMC Main Stage Entertainment

Unlike any other event in the region, New Orleans North features four separate areas of distinctly different musical entertainment. This year, the D’Arcy Buick GMC Main Stage, located smack-dab in the middle of the baseball field, will be headlined by Zydeco Voodoo. The Chicago-based band plays a fun mix of New Orleans style music and Zydeco as well as popular rock, blues, and original tunes in an upbeat style you may hear down on Bourbon Street! The music is sure to get the audience dancing, singing along and having a good time.

Main stage entertainment will kick off with two traditional New Orleans-inspired brass zydeco bands: the 3rd City Brass Band and Big Lagniappe. The 3rd City Brass Band will parade NOLA-infused funky jams as they accompany the first attendees inside with a second line style parade to the stage. Big Lagniappe will follow with their four-piece horn section, thumping rhythm, and stunning guitar solos.

Thompson’s Tap & Alleys

Three additional areas will offer an eccentric line up of live music. The Righteous Hillbillies will headline Thompson’s Tap located just outside the centerfield wall next to the Miracle League Field. With their Southern spirit of blues boogie, soul groove, along with the primal and visceral energy of rock ‘n’ roll power, the Righteous Hillbillies are an act you don’t want to miss.

Crooked Tails and the Chicago Blues Angels set the tone at Thompson’s Tap. The opening act is Joliet-based Crooked Tails featuring a collaboration of noted songwriters Brian Motyll, Allison Flood and John Condron – all of whom have enjoyed artistic success and audience popularity with their individual band projects. Crooked Tails will showcase the talented trios’ original songs, stories and harmonies. The Chicago Blues Angels (CBA) are high energy, high octane and always rock the house! CBA has played American Roots Music, Rock n Roll, Blues, Rockabilly, and a whole lotta soul since 1999.

Just down the way, the RISE Dispensaries Hookah Alley will be located on Mayor Art Schultz Dr., accessible via the stairwell and third base gate. The Jib Brothers Band will serenade the alley throughout the night with their classic cover tunes from over 30 different artists in stunning three-part harmonies. Attendees can take in the tunes while sampling cigars, enjoying delicious food and lounging on furniture donated by the Will County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Joliet.

Last but not least, the Abri Credit Union Acoustic “Alley” will pop up on the concourse to buzz acoustic harmonies from a menu of solo artists and duos who play for short sets throughout the evening.

Beer & Hurricanes

A Hurricane drink is the quintessential NOLA cocktail that always gets the party started. Perfectly sweet, with just a kick of rum, and served in an event-exclusive color-changing cup, you can’t go wrong! Be sure to get yours quick though as only the first 2000 hurricanes purchased are guaranteed to be served in the custom souvenir cup.

And of course, no summer festival is complete without cold beer. The Jacob Henry Mansion, Joliet Electric Motors, NuMark Credit Union and Shaw Media Drink Tent will be pouring NOLA-produced Abita Purple Haze and a variety of domestic cans including canned mixed drinks and seltzers!

Food Vendors

The best way to take in the city of New Orleans is through its food and the New Orleans North Festival offers a similar experience with Cajun dishes served by local restaurants and food trucks. Don’t worry if the Cajun kick isn’t for you though, the event will feature a wide variety of vendors. From lobster rolls to pizza, tacos and more, there will be something for everyone!

Street Performers

In a city where drama and theater are an everyday occurrence, eccentric performances are a must! Stilt walkers and magicians will roam the footprint, and once the sun goes down, Luke Embers will display spectacular fire performances.

Artists Row

Artist Row will present a stationary display of the finest local art. Find the heart of New Orleans culture on the concourse down the first base line. Perhaps you will even take home your new favorite piece as each vendor will be selling their work too!

